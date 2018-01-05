Revealed! Sanjay Dutt biopic to release on this date

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has finally revealed the release date of his highly anticipated Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, the film will now release on June 29.

Hirani took to Twitter and wrote, “#DuttBiopic releasing on June 29.”

Reportedly, the flick was earlier slated to hit the big screens on March 30.

Starring an ensemble cast of Ranbir, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Sonam Kapoor amongst others, the film is one of the most awaited flicks of 2018.