Reward of 1500000

Even though few years have passed since the murder of Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare but the police are yet to crack this case. Activists have undertaken protests to demand justice for Dabholkar and Pansare but no headway has been made. Therefore, the Maharashtra government has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for providing information about the two accused gunmen Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar wanted in connection with the murder of Pune-based rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and killing of veteran Communist leader and social activist Govind Pansare.

The two missing gunmen – Vinay Pawar and Sarang Dilip Akolkar – opened fire at Pansare and his wife Uma on the morning of February 16, 2015. While Pansare, 81, succumbed to his injuries on February 20, Uma survived the murder attempt.

Earlier this year in month of March, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information about two suspects, Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar, in connection with the murder of Dabholkar. On August 20, 2013, Dabholkar, a prominent anti-superstition crusader, was allegedly gunned down by two bike-borne men during his morning walk.

According to a CBI charge sheet filed in September last year, Akolkar and Pawar, two members of the right-wing organisation Sanatan Sanstha, gunned down the rationalist. Akolkar is also a wanted accused in the 2009 Goa blast. In June 2014, the case was handed over to the CBI after the Pune police failed to make any headway. On June 11, 2016, the CBI arrested ENT specialist Dr Virendra Tawade, a member of Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, which is affiliated to Sanstha.

Tawade, named as the main conspirator behind the killing by the CBI, was receiving Rs 6,000 as an honorarium from Sanstha. Tawade was in touch with absconding Sanatan Sanstha activists, the charge sheet said. He and other suspects, including Akolkar and Rudra Patil, had used 119 bank accounts. After the murder of Dabholkar, suspects had allegedly contacted a total of 169 people. The agency recovered documents, mobile numbers, emails and other materials in the June 1 raid on Tawde’s and Akolkar’s residences. In two of these emails, the CBI found that Tawade instructed Akolkar on the Dabholkar murder. The agency is trying to decode the conversation between the two.

Sanatan Sanstha spokesperson Abhay Vartak said, “SIT officials visited the ashram at Ramnathi in Goa and met Virendra Marathe, a trustee. He, however, denied the agency questioned Athavale. Vartak said the agency is trying to falsely implicate its people into various cases.”