Rian Johnson to shoot ‘Star Wars’ trilogy in Scotland

Fresh from the success of “The Last Jedi”, filmmaker Rian Johnson, who will now be directing the “Episode I” of new “Star Wars” trilogy, is set to begin the shooting for the film in Scotland.

The new saga of films will be set in the “Star Wars” universe but it would not be a part of the Luke Skywalker story, Contactmusic reported.

According to the Scottish newspaper, Daily Record, filming is expected to begin in June, specifically in Argyll and the areas in the north of Scotland.

On-location producers hope to use what is known as Rest and Be Thankful – a scenic pass between Loch Long and Loch Awe that rises to 860ft.

The original “Star Wars” was created by George Lucas and is currently in the hands of producer J J Abrams.

Lucas is said to be co-writing the new story with Johnson.