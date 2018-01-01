RIP Hoshang Amroliwala

Former Mumbai Ranji Trophy cricketer, Hoshang (Hoshi) Amroliwala died in Mumbai on Friday aged 86.

The authorities at the Parsi Tower of Silence confirmed that the last rites were scheduled later on Friday.

In a first class career between 1956-57 and ‘63-64 Amroliwala played 44 games, including 35 in the Ranji Trophy for the then Bombay Cricket Association, and amassed 1,782 runs — including two centuries — at an average of 44.55.

Primarily a batsman, he also bowled leg spin and grabbed 14 wickets.

Amroliwala also played in two Irani Cup games for the then Ranji Champions Bombay — the inaugural one in 1959-60 and another in 1962-63 — against the Rest of India.

