Rising cases of dengue and Malaria

Both Bandra and Andheri have become hotspots for dengue and Malaria in recent time. People staying in these posh areas are breeding mosquitos as water logging in flower pots and low lying areas in the housing complexes provide breeding spots and BMC has sent notices to residents promptly. The number of malaria and dengue cases are on the rise in the city after the commencement of monsoon season. The issues on hand range from prevention and testing to diagnosis and treatment. Initially, people took things rather lightly and neglected the virus type of fever and it’s after effects. Water stagnation due to incessant rains is the root cause for all the problems. BMC is not taking adequate measures and precautions to prevent influx of mosquitoes in the city. Housing societies should take up the task and see to it that all remedial measures are taken timely. Foaming should be done every week and the drainage water logging is cleared regularly and where ever needed preventive medicines are mixed with rain water to control the lava formation in the stagnant water.

Jayanthy S Maniam

