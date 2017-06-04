Rita Ora’s mother loves the ‘Fifty Shades’ movies

Singer Rita Ora said her mother loves the “Fifty Shades” movie franchise.

The 26-year-old star appeared in “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “Fifty Shades Darker”, both of which are based on the erotic novels of author E.L. James.

Ora said her mother, Vera, is a big fan of the steamy films, reported Femalefirst.

The blonde beauty, who plays the part of Christian Grey’s sister, Mia, in the in the money-spinning franchise, shared: “She loves it. She went to go see them with my dad and my little brother. Mum loves those films.