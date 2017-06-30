Roger Federer king of Halle title

By winning a record ninth title at the Gerry Weber Open Championship tennis tournament in Halle, Roger Federer has niched his name in the annals of the game. Recently Rafael Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-1 to win his 10th Barcelona Open title and became the first player in tennis’s Open era to win the same major title 10 times by winning the French Open defeating Swede Warwrinka in straight sets in the finals. Thus Roger is having a fair chance of winning his 10th title at Halle and emulate the unique title win shows of Rafael Nadal next year. Roger Federer thrashed Alexander Zvereve and annexed the title in style. The domination of veteran players in grass and clay courts continuously seal the chances of upcoming players to the fore. Roger ruled the roost on grass and he is a master player even after his recent lay off due to fitness problems. Kudos to Roger for making it nine and we all wait for the perfect 10 next year.

