Rookie Tvesa Malik starts Pro career with title win

In a spectacular start to her career, Tvesa Malik emerged champion in her first ever start as a professional in the seventh leg of the Hero WPGT 2017 on Friday.

The 21-year-old Haryana girl, held her nerves on the back nine and found a late birdie on 15th to beat experienced Gaurika Bishnoi by one shot.

Gaurika had a bitter-sweet finish. While she failed to win her second title of the season, she nevertheless moved ahead of the erstwhile leader, Amandeep Drall, on the Hero Order of Merit.

It was also Gaurika’s fifth finish in top-3 in seven starts on the Tour this season, making her the most consistent player. Gaurika now has winnings of Rs. 6,13,900 and Amandeep has Rs. 5,88,000.

Tvesa turned professional barely a month ago and just before the start of the second half of the Hero WPGT 2017, she won a WPGT professional tournament in 2015 an amateur.

At that time she did not take home the winner’s cheque but this time her winnings of Rs. 1,40,000 gave her a great start into the world of professional golf.

Tvesa carded a round of even par 72, the same as Gaurika, but the former’s one-shot overnight lead tilted the scales. Tvesa finished at two-over 218 to Gaurika’s three-over 219.