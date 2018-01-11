Root out terrorism

I was heartbroken by the senseless terrorist attack in Kabul and the loss of lives and horrific injuries to so many innocent people. The suicide bomber came from among the protesters and targeted police officers as they clashed with angry protesters. I strongly condemn this barbaric terrorism, which serves no purpose but to bring sorrow and grief. Such kind of terrorist must be arrested and their groups should be rooted out from the world.

I extend my heartfelt prayers to the injured and the families of deceased.

Md Rustam Parwez

