Rs. 28 lakh cash seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Airport

Cash worth Rs. 28 lakh in new Rs. 2,000 denomination notes was seized from a Dubai-bound passenger at the Mumbai international airport today, a Customs official said.

The passenger, identified as Ashraf Veetil (30), was scheduled to board a Jet Airways flight to Dubai when he was intercepted by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs, the official said.

A search of his check-in bag disclosed that he was carrying Rs. 2,000 notes worth Rs. 28 lakh, the official said.

“These bills were hidden inside a jeans pant, over which he had kept various items like cooker, toys and tissue papers,” he said.

During his interrogation, Ashraf said that the cash belonged to a person named Siddiqui and he was carrying it out of India at a consideration of Rs. 20,000 and a free air ticket to Dubai, the official said.

Ashraf has been booked under relevant sections of the Customs Act and further probe into the matter is underway, he said.

Siddiqui had come to the airport, but escaped from the spot after getting whiff of it, the official said.