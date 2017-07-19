Ryan Reynolds makes a terminally ill boy’s wish come true from Deadpool 2 set!

Our Favourite Canadian, Ryan Reynolds became real life superhero for Marvel’s fan Daniel Downing, a 5-year-old British boy who recently was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Ryan FaceTimed Daniel from the set of his upcoming film, Deadpool 2.

Earlier this month when doctors confirmed about Downing’s situation and that he had months to live his parents tried approaching Daniel’s favourite hero, Ryan Reynolds and the Deadpool actor in no time FaceTimed Daniel which went on for some 15 minutes, Ryan even game Daniel a sneak peek to the upcoming Deadpool sequel directly from the set.

Ryan really is a superhero to people now.