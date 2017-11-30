Ryan Reynolds most professional and kind man, says Sophia Bush

Actor Sophia Bush said “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds is the “most professional and kind man” in Hollywood.

The 35-year-old actor, who made her debut with Reynolds in “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder”, said it is important that a few good men in the industry are praised in the post-Harvey Weinstein era, reported ET Online.

“That was my first job. Truly I just remember Ryan Reynolds being the most professional and kind and courteous man. You want to talk about good men in Hollywood — aces all around. Such a good human being,” Bush said.

The “One Tree Hill” alum recalled her first onscreen kiss (which was with Reynolds), saying the actor did a great job at making her comfortable with the scene.

“To walk in as an actor and have your first onscreen kiss with somebody, and not know what’s going on… I said something about it being my first day and he was like, ‘Here’s a few things you need to know,’ and gave me just little technical tips that were so helpful, (which) put me completely at ease. And yeah, he’s just the best,” she said.