Ryan Seacrest blames Mariah Carey for New Year’s eve TV gaffe

Popular host Ryan Seacrest has suggested that singer Mariah Carey was to blame for her disastrous New Year’s eve televised performance.

The 46-year-old singer was ringing in the New Year with a gig at New York’s Times Square on the show “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”, but had to stop her performance following technical difficulties.

Seacrest insisted Carey was working with the best people in the business and doubted that they would have made a blunder on the night, reported FemaleFirst.

Talking about the controversial performance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”, he said, “What was going through my head was and is – that crew that team that staff is the best in the business. They put on the biggest live music events and they know what they’re doing. And I know how good they are at their jobs. So my reaction was – she was working with the best.

“I find it hard to believe they made big mistakes that night.”

Seacrest admitted he initially did not realise that there was something wrong with the show as it was too noisy in Times Square.

“I had to be told that something was going on and then try and find a monitor to react to. So I wasn’t quite sure what was happening, actually,” he said.

Carey had complained that she could not hear the music and strutting across the stage she said, “We didn’t have a (sound) check for this song, so well just say it went to No 1, and that’s what it is. Okay.”

She addressed the incident on social media after the video of her performance went viral.

“S*** happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017,” Carey had tweeted them.