Safety of women at work

The Bombay High Court has directed the additional Chief Secretary of the home department to furnish details of action taken by the government in case of harassment of women at the work place. This is a concrete step to keep women safe at work and prevent sexual harassment. A new study has found that nine in 10 women have suffered some form of sexual discrimination at the work place, which is alarming and India is not an exception to this. The researchers at the Michigan University found that 10% of the women surveyed had experienced the most severe form of harassment, in which they were promised promotion or better treatment. Office administrators should ensure safety of women employees. Women suffer for ever at work place and it is time to pay attention their woes.

Nickhil Mani

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)