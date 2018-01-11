Saif is outstanding in ‘Kaalakaandi’: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is all praises for the upcoming film “Kaalakaandi” and the actor said Saif Ali Khan has delivered an “outstanding” performance in the movie.

The 52-year-old star also lauded debutant director Akshat Verma, who had written the film “Delhi Belly” which was co- produced by the actor.

“‘Kaalakaandi’ is one of the funniest films I have seen in a long time. Haven’t laughed this much since I read the script of ‘Delhi Belly’.

Absolutely loved all the performances.

“Saif was outstanding! What a debut Akshat! Proud of you. Don’t miss this one guys, it releases tomorrow. Love A,” Aamir tweeted on Thursday.

Also featuring Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, the film is a dark comedy about six characters from different sections of life who cross paths on a rainy Mumbai night.