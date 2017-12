It refers to shocking news about Committee of Administrators in Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) succumbing to demand of cricketers for a two-fold increase in annual salaries of cricketers with A-grade cricketers now to get rupees two crores annually apart from other hefty match-fees and prizes. Interestingly erstwhile coach Anil Kumble made presentation for Rs 5 crore annual salary for A-grade cricketers.

It is absolutely unfair to create such a class-distinction in society where cricketers earning otherwise also through their costly appearance in advertisements are paid so heavy from public-fund of world’s richest cricket-body BCCI funded through public-craze where cricket has become religion for people. If earning of BCCI is criterion for payment to cricketers, then priests of famous temples can also demand such hefty payments based on income of temples. These are the very same cricketers on whose demand prize-money for winning world cricket-cup was raised to Rs 2 crores at time of Uttarakhand tragedy at Kedarnath, and none of them came forward to monetarily help the victims or adopt villages.

Madhu Agrawal

