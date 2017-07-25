Salman Khan taking extra care of Katrina Kaif, are they back together?

Salman Khan’s life is one hell of a roller coaster ride. He’s been on a streak for many years and it seems he’s getting back with his ex-flame Katrina Kaif yet again.

Salman and Katrina are shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai, the next installment of Ek Tha Tiger and if sources are to be believed he’s been extra careful with Katrina all the time. Recently there was a dangerous deep sea diving stunt which Katrina is supposed to perform and Salman didn’t look too happy about it. While Katrina is insisting on doing it on her own Salman has advised using a body double. Well, sounds about right for Salman.

Recently in IIFA 2017, both Salman and Kat couldn’t take their eyes off each other and we couldn’t off them. Salman even gave a peck to Katrina after wishing her Happy Birthday. We just hope Lulia Vantur is okay after all this.