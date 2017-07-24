San Diego Comic-Con 2017: All In

Christmas comes in July every year for comic book nerds. Every year San Diego Comic-Con brings a lot of news, updates, and trailers of the upcoming movies and shows movie studios have planned for the next few years for the fans and somehow each year’s Comic-Con seems to top the last year’s. San Diego Comic-Con 2017 or SDCC 2017 taking the tradition ahead did manage to top the last year’s Comic-Con.

Netflix which has come up as one of the strongest contenders for Comic-Con this year released the trailers for ‘Bright’, a film starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton; Season 2 of Stanger Things, Season 1 of Marvel’s Defenders.

Marvel who’s basically been winning SDCC since quite a few years now, released the trailers for, ‘Inhumans’ Season 1, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, and according to inside sources even showed a test footage for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, and ‘Black Panther’. Marvel even announced ‘Captain Marvel’ which will be set in 1990’s and Skrull’s will play a big part in the film. Trailer of ‘The Gifted’ season 1 was also released which is been produced by 20th Century Fox.

DC and Warner Bros. playing both for their Cinematic universe and TV shows, released the trailers for, ‘Justice League’ and showed the test footage of ‘Aquaman’; they released the trailer for, Season 6 of ‘Arrow’, Season 4 of ‘Flash’, Season 3 of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’, Season 3 of ‘Supergirl’, and announced the next ‘Flash’ movie as ‘Flashpoint’.

Here’s the list of the rest of the trailers released by all the participating other Studios:

Movies – Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, Jigsaw, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Stephen Spielberg’s Ready Player One, The Lego Ninjago, Star Trek Discovery, My Friend Dahmer.

TV Shows – ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8, ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7, ‘Preacher’ Season 2, ‘Vikings’ Season 5, ‘Riverdale’ Season 2, ‘Westworld’ Season 2, ‘The Orville’ Season 1, ‘The Last Ship’ Season 4, ‘American’s Horror Story’ Season 7,