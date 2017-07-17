Sana Mir may lose captaincy; to pay for Pak’s poor performance in Women’s WC

Pakistan women cricket team’s poor performance in ICC Women’s World Cup in England is to cost huge to captain Sana Mir as she is likely to lose her captaincy as well as her place in the team.

“She (Sana) failed to lead Pakistan in a proper way. Her own performance too was not satisfactory. The board is likely to take a decision next week about her future role in the team,” quoted the Dawn.

The team showed extremely poor performance in the World Cup and ended its run on Saturday with not a single win in the campaign.

The 15-run defeat at the hands of the struggling Sri Lankans on Saturday accounted to the seventh straight defeat faced by the Pakistan women team.

The team had arrived home empty handed on Monday.

According to a PCB source, Sana Mir is likely to be replaced by all-rounder BismahMaroof.

“As per my information, Sana will lose both captaincy and her place in the team. Bismahwill be handed over the reins of the team’s stewardship. She is a seasoned player and over the years has evolved into a dependable player,” said the source.

25-year-old Bismah, is Pakistan’s second-most experienced player in ODIs after Sana.

Bismah, the middle order batsman, was ruled out of the prestigious event after she suffered a hand injury in Pakistan’s match against England early in the tournament. She was replaced by in the squad by all-rounder IramJaved.

The source said SabihAzhar, the team’s coach currently, is also likely to be replaced.