Sanjay Dutt clarifies he is not doing Malang

After making a comeback to the big screen in ‘Bhoomi’, Sanjay Dutt has now kick-started the first schedule of his next film titled ‘Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3’.

However, there was a lot of buzz doing rounds of Dutt bagging a role in Aarambhh Singh and Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Malang’.

Dutt, who is currently busy shooting in Bikaner, quashed all the rumours of him being a part of the romantic thriller.

He will be playing a negative role in ‘Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3’.

Earlier, the actor had given a nod to unveil his biopic on celluloid, which reveals his life journey.

The actor is currently juggling between family and the shoots of ‘Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3’ and has no such plans of any new movie yet.