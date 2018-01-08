Saoirse Ronan wins ‘Best Actress’ for ‘Lady Bird’

Actress Saoirse Ronan has cemented herself as one of the finest actors in Hollywood.

Spreading her wings, the actress took home the Golden Globe for ‘Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical’ for her performance in the movie ‘Lady Bird’.

The visibly overjoyed star took the stage with a message of gratitude to those who supported her along the way.

She started by saying, “My mom’s on FaceTime over there on someone’s phone. So, hi! I have no time at all to say thank you but I just want to say how inspirational it is to be in this room tonight.”

During her speech, the Lady Bird star was quick to thank the film’s cast and crew.

Starring as the eponymous ‘Lady Bird’, Ronan won on her third Golden Globe nomination.

She was previously nominated in best actress category for the movie ‘Brooklyn’, and was a supporting nominee for her breakout role in ‘Atonement’.

She has already won the New York Film Critics Circle prize for best actress for ‘Lady Bird’ and has been nominated for both the Screen Actors Guild Award and the Critics’ Choice Award.

Ronan beat out three Golden Globe winners for best actress – Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, and Emma Stone and as well as first-time nominee Margot Robbie (‘I, Tonya’).