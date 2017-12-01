Saurav Ghosal jumps to No.16 in world squash rankings

India’s Saurav Ghosal jumped five places in the world squash rankings to move to No.16 as per the latest list released on Friday.

There are two Indians in the women’s top 20 with Joshna Chinnappa at 15 and Dipika Pallikal-Karthik at 20.

Ghosal made the biggest jump of five rungs from 21 he was placed last month, said a SRFI press release.

Among the rest, Harinder Pal Sandhu also made major strides, jumping to 52 from 69 he was in the previous month.

Currently he is the second highest ranked among Indian men behind Ghosal. Vikram Malhotra who had held that position has slid to 69 and four rungs below him is Mahesh Mangaonkar.