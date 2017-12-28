School headmaster booked for alleged sexual harassment of woman in UP

The headmaster of a primary school has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a Dalit woman in Hathi Karonda village in Shamli district, police said on Thursday.

According to a complaint filed by the woman’s husband, the 38-year-old headmaster barged into their house on Tuesday when his wife was alone there. He alleged that the teacher tore her clothes and also threatened her, they said.

Babri police station SHO Ravindra Gautam said the accused has been absconding since the incident and a search operation to find him is on.

He was booked on Wednesday under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act.

In another incident, a 22-year-old woman has alleged that she was eveteased by a man yesterday at her home in New Mandi area, police said on Thursday.

They said that the man, in his 20s, was caught by the locals and beaten up before being handed over to the police.

According to the woman, the man had harassed her earlier too. The police have taken him in custody.