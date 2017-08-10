‘Secret Superstar’ is about empowerment of the girl child, says Aamir

Superstar Aamir Khan says through his upcoming film “Secret Superstar” he intends to highlight the message of equality between boys and girls in the society, something which he did in his last blockbuster film “Dangal” as well.

“Secret Superstar” revolves around a young girl (Zaira Wasim) and her dream to become a singer.

Talking about the similarity between the two films, producer Aamir said in a statement, “This film and ‘Dangal’ both are based on the same topic – which is changing the attitude towards girls. Treating girls equally as we treat our boys. This is again based on empowerment of the girl child.”

Produced by Aamir, Kiran Rao under their banner Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios and Akash Chawla, “Secret Superstar” is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release this Diwali.