Select liberal candidates for presidential election

All political parties must select liberal and secular candidates for both the presidential and vice-presidential elections through a brain-storming process nomination and elections with a grievance ballot to help know better candidates elected by them who must then be subjected to a mandatory psychiatric test. It is very unfair and partial that the two nominated Anglo-Indian MPs cannot vote in the presidential and vice-presidential elections and to solve this problem the constitution must be immediately amended to ensure that they can exercise their franchise.

All un-cameral legislatures like Goa for example must be converted into bi-cameral legislatures to prevent unnecessary loss of votes. Municipal councillors and MLAs must be allowed to vote in the presidential and vice-presidential elections by amending the constitution for this purpose. An independent candidate must be allowed to be nominated by only two MPs for the presidential and vice-presidential elections instead of 50 MPs which is ridiculous but must undergo a mandatory psychiatric examination before being nominated.

The term of both the president and vice-president must be reduced from five years to four. A right of recall law and anti-communal law must be passed immediately to get rid of corrupt, inefficient and communal politicians. Any political party that tries to overturn or reject any of the above suggestions must be permanently banned and prevented from re-starting under any new name. In the parliamentary system of democracy both the president and vice-presidents act as referees and puppets.

Peter Castellino

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)