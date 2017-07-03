Self-declared cow protectors flexing their muscles?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the self-declared cow vigilantes. The self-declared cow vigilantes are actually defaming genuine cow protectors. Strict action must be taken against these self-declared activists. Why have police failed to curb cow smuggling incidents? If they discharge their duties amicably then there is no need to rely on cow vigilantes. The government must immediately frame rules to award stringent punishment to culprits.

Sambhaji Koli

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)