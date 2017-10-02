Sena asks illegal hawkers to vacate Mira-Bhayander station premises

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik organised protest against illegal hawkers who have illegally occupied footpaths and foot overbridges at Mira Road and Bhayander railway station. The protest was held in Gandhigiri style as Shiv sainiks offered flowers to vendors. Activists urged hawkers to remove their stalls from footpaths and foot overbridges. Mira Road and Bhayander station receives heavy passenger footfalls. Despite this, the railways and municipal corporation has failed to take action against hawkers. Sarnaik appealed to vendors to vacate the railway premises failing which severe action will be taken against them.

Pratap Sarnaik said, “We have taken this initiative in the interest of passengers so that they can easily cross from one side of the station to the other. After the Elphinstone stampede incident, questions are being raised about the safety of passengers who use overcrowded footpaths at other stations too. Many times women and children face hardships while crossing the foot overbridge. Sena has always held dharna in the interest of the people and those remained successful. If hawkers fail to vacate the premises then we will protest in our own style.”