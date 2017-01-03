Sena irked over removal of Rathod as Yavatmal guardian minister

Shiv Sena has expressed its displeasure over removal of party leader Sanjay Rathod as Yavatmal guardian minister without the ally being consulted.

Rathod, an MLA from Yavatmal, is presently Minister of State for Revenue in Maharashtra government.

All ministers from the Sena conveyed the displeasure to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, a senior Sena minister said.

Last week, Rathod was shifted as in-charge minister of Washim and also made the joint guardian minister of Yavatmal. Minister of State for Energy Madan Yerwar was made the guardian minister of Yavatmal in place of Rathod.

An official in the Chief Minister’s office said BJP has more legislators in Yavatmal than Shiv Sena, so the senior ally felt that its leader should be made guardian minister of the district.