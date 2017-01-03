Sena questions Centre’s will to act against Pakistan

Taking on the Centre against the backdrop of assumption of charge by General Bipin Rawat as the new Army chief, the Shiv Sena asked the government if there is a political will to teach Pakistan a lesson.

“Our soldiers have the courage along with a 56-inch chest and are ready to face the enemy while taking bullets upon themselves. But the moot question remains if there is a political will in Delhi to teach Pakistan a lesson,” an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said.

General Rawat had said his force is prepared for a two-front war involving Pakistan and China simultaneously while emphasising the need to look at cooperation and not confrontation with Beijing.

The country has lost most of its jawans in the Kashmir Valley in the last two-and-a-half years, the NDA constituent pointed out, and asked if there is a need to remain silent when Pakistan refuses to end bloodshed.

“For how many years do we keep bearing the sword of insecurity hanging over our heads? Pakistan has indulged in ceasefire violations hundreds of times in the last two years and attacked Army check posts,” the Sena said.

Sometime back, India conducted surgical strikes across the LoC to show its strength to the neighbouring nation. But, contrary to claims that Pakistan would learn a lesson, more than 70 soldiers were martyred due to terror-related activities,” it said.

“Soldiers are sacrificing their lives without going into war. If the new Army chief uses his tenure to stop deaths of soldiers and give them respect, the nation will be more thankful to him,” the Sena said.

Care should be taken that the Army chief’s statement of flexing muscles should not become a joke in future, it added.