How Sena will repay one life over pothole?

The death of biker Jagruti Hogale after she had fallen off her motorcycle when the vehicle hit a pothole at Dahanu-Jawhar road raises questions about the tall claims made by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation about Mumbai being free of potholes during monsoon. Already potholes are visible in several areas of the city as motorists have to undergo severe hardships while driving their vehicles. The situation becomes worse when the road gets flooded during monsoon as motorists often lose their balance and slip while driving through potholed roads.

Shiv Sena which is running the BMC has received flak for its inept handling of the pot-hole issue. Earlier Yuva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray had asked Mumbaikars to click photos of potholes and get a reward of Rs 1,000. Just few days back, Kanchan Nath, a former Doordarshan anchor, died after a coconut tree fell on her. She was out on a morning walk when the tragedy befell her in Chembur.

“The BMC always claims that it is ready for monsoon but the city gets flooded after first rains itself and potholed roles are visible everywhere. The administration had said that the city is free of potholes but everybody knows about the reality. Why can’t they take steps to repair roads before monsoon,” said Satish Rohankar a Kandivali resident.

“Mumbaikars are paying taxes but they are not getting better amenities. Where is tax-payers hard earned money going? Road contractors are doing substandard work and hence potholes keep on reappearing in the city. The BMC must order for a probe and take action against the errant contractors who have failed to discharge their duties,” said Vishal Seth a financial planner working with a private firm in Malad.

“All roads not under PWD, govt has ordered inquiry, we are taking note of all the incidents; Road repair can take place only after rains,” said Mahashtra PWD Minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde

Earlier the BMC had sent a notice to radio jockey Malishka Mendonsa after her parody video had mocked the civic body for its failure to repair pot holed roads.

Jagruti was a member of the ‘Bikerni Motorcycle Club’ – India’s first all-female motorcycle group, which was started in 2011. One of the group’s most active members, she had made trips to Leh and Ladakh. An accidental death report has been registered and the truck driver has been arrested.