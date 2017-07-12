Send ‘gau rakshaks’ to fight terrorists in Valley: Uddhav

Taking a dig at the BJP over the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has asked the senior ally to send ‘gau rakshaks’ to fight terrorists in the Valley.

Seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, were killed and 19 injured when terrorists attacked a bus in Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday evening.

While five of the deceased hailed from neighbouring Gujarat, two were from Maharashtra.

“They (the BJP) used to say that do not bring sports, culture etc. in political issues. Today, religion and politics came together in the form of the terror attack. Should we understand that none of those terrorists would have been alive today if they had cow meat in their bags and not weapons?” Thackeray asked yesterday.

“The issue of ‘gau rakshaks’ is raging today. Why don’t you send these vigilantes to fight terrorists?” he asked while addressing representatives of various Ganesh mandals for the upcoming festival here.

Thackeray, whose party shares an uneasy relationship with the BJP, further said, “If the BJP government can talk to separatists in the Kashmir Valley to resolve their issues, they can certainly talk with those wishing to celebrate the Ganesh festival amidst fanfare.”

He requested the Devendra Fadnavis government to bring in an ordinance against restrictions imposed by the Bombay High Court on noise level during the festivals.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the attack on Amarnath pilgrims is an assault on the entire nation and the government, and it is high time that such dastardly incidents are given a befitting reply.

“This attack was not only on pilgrims going for the Amarnath yatra but on the entire country and the government in Delhi (Centre),” he said.

“Merely condemning the incident will not suffice. It is now high time that this (terrorist attack) is given a befitting reply,” he said.