Sensex scales new high

Happy days are here again on the bourses as 32000 points on the sensex has come with relative ease inspite of demonetization and GST hurdles which one thought would slow down our economy temporarily. Markets for sure are overpriced but liquidity is fuelling the rally in stock prices when most indices are hitting new highs each day to the delight of most investors who have positions in the markets. Today’s stock prices portray future earnings of listed companies and the market participants are bullish that demonetization and GST are game changers for our country’s economy and growth prospect.

Investors should buy quality stocks with long-term outlook to make money with biased towards stocks that have a proven track record and which give high dividend payouts. People left out should not feel disappointed as the rally has just begun and there would be many opportunities to make good money in stocks if one keeps patience and discipline in one’s investment. 10000 is the next milestone for nifty which could be hit next week and investors should make merry till the sunshine lasts.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)