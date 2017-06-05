Separatists misguiding the Kashmiri youth

To deprive the Kashmiri children from education, pictures of children with real or toy guns are being distributed. The message they want to give through them is ‘Drop the books and pick up the gun for the Independence of Kashmir’. The Valley will be at peace if the tables can be turned on the terrorists and separatist, by giving them a message ‘Don’t fall prey to the tempters education is a must. The children of the separatists are studying in the best educational institutions abroad and here. But in the valley they are misguiding the children and depriving them from education and progress and definite downfall of children’s future. The moment when the people of Kashmir putting aside their differences of caste, religion and political affinity come together to destroy terrorism, will be written in the history of India in golden letters. Freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru loved the country from their childhood. Their patriotism and sacrifice for the nation was amazing. It is the need of the time to have such youth in our country. Youth who unselfishly serve the nation are the strength of the country. To protect the country from the clutches of the terrorist we have to necessarily establish welfare state.

Omkar Bendre

