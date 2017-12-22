Seth Rance replaces injured Milne for Windies ODIs, T20Is

All-rounder Seth Rance has been called in the New Zealand squad as a replacement for injured Adam Milne for the ongoing ODI and the upcoming T20Is series against West Indies.

The 25-year-old felt discomfort in his left foot while trying to bowl during a practice session prior to the first ODI, which New Zealand went on to win by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against the Caribbean side at Whangareiand.

Rance, who is Milne’s team-mate from Central Districts and has appeared in just two ODIs, will now join the squad for the remaining games in the limited-overs series against West Indies.

Confirming the news, New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen revealed that Rance has got a call-up in the squad of the back of his consistent performances in the domestic circuit.

“Seth comes into the squad off the back of consistently strong domestic performances,” Larsen said. “We were already looking at Seth for the upcoming Twenty20 series, so this just brings him into the squad slightly earlier than anticipated,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Larsen, as saying.

Rance, who is yet to play T20 internationals, bagged two wickets in two domestic matches he played this season.

He also impressed with the ball in the Plunket Shield this season, having grabbed 12 wickets in the three matches he played at an average of 20.08.

Meanwhile, Larsen also reflected on Milne’s injury, saying that the board is looking forward to work with him to get him back to full fitness as soon as possible.

“Adam has a great work ethic and puts a lot into his fitness, so I certainly feel for him with this injury. It’s a long summer and there’s a lot of cricket left for Adam to play, so we’ll work with him to get him back to full fitness,” he added.

Besides Milne, the Black Caps will also be without the services of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, who both have been rested for the second and third ODIs to be played in Christchurch.