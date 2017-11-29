Sexual abuse – a stigma in society

Sexual abuse is a pervasive and long-standing problem. it is naturally, psychologically and religiously illegal. Sexual violence is a clear stigma of degradation of the spirit of a society. The degree of aggression that coexists in every case of sexual violence is incredibly frustrating. Now-a-days, sexual violence is occurring more than that. We must be campaigning our best to prevent it in every street and city unless it would be stopped and our society should be free from this bad stigma.

Ashfaque Nadwi

