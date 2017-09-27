Shah Rukh, Akshay great hosts: Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan said he believes his friends, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are great at hosting shows and it will be fun for all three of them to be on TV around the same time this year.

Salman is gearing up to host the 11th season of “Bigg Boss”, while Shah Rukh and Akshay will be seen on “TEDTalks” and “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge” respectively.

“They are amazing. Shah Rukh is a great host. Akshay is also really good, he has a good comic timing, and he is very witty.

“Shah Rukh has his own personality, his own swag, style, charisma. So I think it is going to be quite a tough competition this time,” Salman told reporters, before quickly quipping, “For them.”

The “Tubelight” actor was speaking at the launch of the latest season of “Bigg Boss” last night.

The theme of this year’s show is ‘Love thy neighbours’ and would feature celebrity contestants along with commoners.

“Bigg Boss” is often embroiled in controversy over the misbehaviour of its contestants from abusing each other to even indulging in a brawl.

Salman said his only wish for this season is that he expects the contestants to be on the best of their behaviour.

“They shouldn’t misbehave. That’s all I want. It’s not even their fault. It’s the most difficult format that anyone can ever do. You need patience, willpower…

“There is one bathroom, so much gossip goes around, and the tasks are difficult. You don’t know if it’s day or night. It’s a very difficult game,” he said.

Salman has often said he will not be hosting the show and yet keeps coming back to it every season, reason being – its format.

“I really like the format. Even though I complain about it on Fridays and Saturdays, but I enjoy it. I get to learn a lot. I get to learn how to react or not react a certain way,” he said.

This time there were reports that Salman, 51, was being paid a whooping Rs 11 crore per episode for “Bigg Boss”.

When asked about it, Salman pointed to Raj Nayak, COO, Viacom18 and asked him to comment.

Nayak said, “Salman Khan doesn’t come so cheap.”

To which the actor quipped, “Sir, bahar ka bhi kaam band karva doge aap mera. (Sir, you’ll leave me jobless one day)”

The show will go on air on Colors from October 1.