Shahrukh dons ‘pagdi’ for ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’s new song ‘Butterfly’

Jab Harry & Sejal Punjab waapis aa Gaye. Wot u seek u find in ur own desh ki dharti & mitti. A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jul 13, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

After making fans dance to the disco tunes with ‘Beech Beech Mein,’ the makers of ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ have released the teaser of the upcoming song ‘Butterfly’.

The song is a Punjabi number and it seems that the makers have given a Baisakhi touch to it.

First time in his 25-year-long career, Shah Rukh Khan is seen in a Sardar look, while we see Anushka in a Punjabi kudi avatar.

We see three different scenes in this latest video.

The first scene shows them attending a wedding and Anushka is blown away by seeing SRK in the turban.

The second scene shows them dancing along with several background dancers, while the third scene shows the duo shaking a leg on a heap of straw.

The music and the lyrics of the song are catchy and the tunes will surely make fans want to dance.

‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. It features Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

The film is scheduled to release on August 4.