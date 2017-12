People congratulated and applaud via Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp to Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who got married recently in Italy. They met Prime Minister Narandra Modi apparently to invite him for their wedding reception to be held in New Delhi. On the other side, BJP member assembly from Madhya Pradesh, Panna Lal Shakya claimed it against of patriotism. I think accepting their kind invitation by respected Prime Minister is answer to Panna Lal Shakya’s misunderstood the meaning of patriotism. Because, I hope that if it goes against patriotism, the Prime Minister would’ve never accepted their kind invitation.

Ashfaque Nadwi



(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)