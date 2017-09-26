Shame on KDMC

On Sunday, September 17, 2017, I took a Dahagaon bus from Kalyan bus depot at around 11.50 am (bus no. 1487) and booked a ticket of Rs 14 to Raite village since I wanted to go for a retreat to Tabor Bhavan. Later I released that the bus would pass Tabor Bhavan which is the next stop and told the conductor that I would like to get down at the next stop since the bus fare is the same. I was even willing to pay extra for the ticket. There were only three passengers including me in the bus. At the Raite village bus stop, the bus conductor forcibly made me get down from the bus and abused me in foul language. Even the driver of the bus was not so co-operative. I can recognise both of them. It’s a shame that the KDMC undertaking bus conductors and drivers from bad families.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)