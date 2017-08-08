Sharapova accepts wildcard to play in China Open

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova has accepted a wildcard invitation to make her seventh appearance at the China Open in October.

Sharapova won the China event in 2014 and also made the final in 2012.

The Russian tennis star, who missed Wimbledon and the entire grasscourt season with a thigh injury, also had to withdraw from the Stanford Classic due to soreness in her left arm.

The former World No.1 was also scheduled to play at the Rogers Cup in Toronto this week but withdrew with the same injury.

“Hello, my SharaFamily in China. I’m very happy to announce that I will return to Beijing and play the China Open this October,” the wtatennis website quoted the 30-year-old as saying in a statement.

“This is especially exciting as it will be my first tournament in Asia this year!” she added.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, Caroline Wozniacki, Venus Williams, Zhang Shuai and Peng Shuai will also take part in the Beijing event, which runs from September 24 to October 8.