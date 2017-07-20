Shastri steals the show

When Zaheer Khan was picked as bowling coach everyone was surprised to see the change in the training staff of Indian team. Rahul Dravid was appointed as overseas batting coach. Like Virat Kohli, Shastri has his own way of picking his men for the task ahead. He pinned faith on Bharat Arun instead of Zaheer Khan and Bangar was picked as assistant coach at his insistence. This is a total change of the planning the COA members had in their mind. Ganguly’s option did not last long and it was Shastri, who stole the show in selection. The trio, who selected Shastri did not find their way right in the final analysis. The Mumbai lobby continue to hog limelight and other members are just a part of the panel and nothing else. This team shows signs of weakness and the regular show of difference of opinion.

M.R. Jayanthy

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)