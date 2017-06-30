Shastri unfit to coach Team India

Ravi Shastri may be a great commentator but he is unfit to become coach of Team India. He was an average cricketer who got into the India team due to his proximity to Sunil Gavaskar who was a legend of the game. The BCCI will commit a big mistake by making him the coach. Shastri possess vast knowledge of the game but a coach should be somebody who has skills and talent apart from creating history for the country in the past.

Kapil Dev is the best person to be the coach of our national team as he fullfills various parameters. He was one of the best all-rounder the game of cricket has ever witnessed and his dedication for the country is well known to everybody. Indian cricket transformed dramatically after Team India led by Kapil won the 1983 world cup when India were minnows in limited overs cricket. The cricket board should put him at the forefront to take Indian cricket to new heights under his guidance. Ravi Shastri at best could be assigned administrative responsibilities.

