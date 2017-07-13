Shastri’s selection was a mere formality

BCCI is a master of handling critical issues like appointment of coach in a tactful manner. In an effort to give captain Virat Kohli a say, the select band of three ex-cricketers played a high level drama and selected Ravi Shastri for the coveted post. As a matter of fact, Shastri did not apply at the first instance and there were rumours of a foreigner being appointed for the post. But skipper Virat Kohli used his casting vote and requested for Ravi Shastri’s inclusion and a trick was played to invite applications of additional candidates as Shastri applied for the job. This is a matter of convenience rather than any cricketing importance. We could not win two World Cups under Shastri and the eye wash of calling applications is just to select a person liked by the team and not with any cricketing credentials.

After all the coach can take the horses to water and it is up to the players to drink water. Greg Chappell, John Wright and Gary Kristen delivered results but quit at the right juncture. Greg Chappell was most criticised but under him India won 16 matches on the trot while chasing. Public memory is short. So they will forget the past and now go in for a tried and tested Shastri for one more term of two years until the 2019 World cup.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)