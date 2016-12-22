Shiv Sainiks take out morcha to police station in Dombivali

Shiv Sainiks took out a protest march to Manpada police station in Dombivali demanding immediate arrest of those responsible for shooting dead the driver of a real estate developer.

The protesters marched to the police station which falls under Kalyan divison along with the ambulance carrying the body of Vicky Sharma. They squatted infront of the police station, demanded arrest of the alleged accused and refused to leave till they were arrested, said police.

The Shiv Sainiks were led by MLA Subash Bhoir and Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Mayor Rajendra Deolekar.

Two unindentified persons had opened fire at builder Amit Patil in Shil Katai Naka. Patil was saved in the incident after Sharma covered him but the latter was badly injured and died while being treated at a hospital.

Immediately after the incident Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde rushed to Dombivali and directed policemen to carry on a thorough probe.

Additional policemen have been summoned to avert any untoward incident.