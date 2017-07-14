Shivaji statue for beautifying city

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue will be installed in the Arabian sea and it will become a landmark place soon. This will be the sixth major statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mumbai on a public land. The height of the statue is estimated at 192 m and there will be viewing decks, exhibition halls, museums and restaurant as an added attraction. It will become a matter of great pride of Maharashtra and tourist spot in near future. It is a fine gesture on the part of the government to honour a great warrior in the best way possible. We hope there won’t be any resistance in construction of the statue.

Jayanthy Maniam

