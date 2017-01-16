Sidhu terms Congress joining as ‘Ghar wapsi’, Badals declare him as ‘Human Bomb’

As former cricketer and BJP’s ex-MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joined Congress and taken a press conference and termed it as a ‘Ghar Wapsi’, a sharp response from the Badals of the ruling Akali Dal, came describing the comedy serial host as a “human bomb” that will soon explode on Congress party.

“I am a born Congressman. This is my ghar wapsi,” the 53-year-old former BJP MP said. Sidhu had met Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday to join the party after months of negotiations.

“I have just come back to my roots,” he said, adding that his father Bhagwant Singh Sidhu had been a Congress legislator and a party office bearer from Patiala.

On being asked about his earlier attacks on Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh, Sidhu said differences are part of the democracy. “If Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar can come together, why can’t I and Amarinder,” he asked. “I am fighting for Punjab and so is he.”

A sharply critical Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal said the cricketer-turned politician “ditched” the very party which gave him respect.

“The person who has left his mother party (BJP), one which gave him respect, handheld him… what can be worse than this, he ditched the very party,” he told reporters in his home constituency of Lambi.

“Till the end, he kept bargaining… What can I say about such persons. People do not respect such individuals. They respect only those who stand by principles and reject those who bargain and give up on their principles,” he said.

Ridiculing Sidhu’s assertion against the Akalis, Sukhbir Badal said the former will within a span of six months be speaking against the Congress courtesy his ego. “Sidhu is a human bomb, which will explode and ruin things. He has a very huge ego. I guarantee you that in six months he will quit the Congress Party and will be seen speaking against Rahul Gandhi,” said Jr. Badal while addressing a press conference.

Mocking Sidhu for calling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kekai and the Congress as Kaushalya, Badal said that the ex-BJP leader keeps on changing his mother every second day. “He keeps on changing his mother every second day. There could not be a worse person that Sidhu,” said Badal.