Significance of Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti, which is celebrated on October 2 every year, is a national holiday in India. This day is celebrated to honour the Father of the nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi. Internationally, this day is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence as Gandhiji was a preacher of non-violence.

