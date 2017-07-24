Sikkim Standoff: Will safeguard our security interests at ‘any cost’: China

China said on Monday that it will safeguard its security interests at “any cost” as its sovereignty was “indomitable”, amid a standoff with India in the Sikkim sector.

Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian made this assertion ahead of this week’s National Security Advisors’ (NSA) talks to resolve the standoff.

Maintaining China’s hardline stance on the issue, Wu told a media briefing that the willingness and resolve of China to defend its sovereignty was “indomitable”.

“China will safeguard its security interests at any cost. India should not leave things to luck and not harbour any unrealistic illusions,” he said ahead of the 90th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Commenting on the over a month-long military standoff between the troops of the two countries at Doklam area in the Sikkim section, Wu urged India to to “correct its mistake”.

Stating that the PLA has taken emergency measures in the region and continues to increase focused deployments and drills, he said, “We strongly urge India to take practical steps to correct its mistake, cease provocations, and meet China halfway in jointly safeguarding the border region’s peace and tranquillity.”

His comments came as NSA Ajit Doval is set to travel to Beijing this week to attend the BRICS NSAs meeting scheduled to be held from July 27-28 during which he is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi. Both Doval and Yang are Special Representatives of the two countries in the boundary talks.

Chinese officials say while there may not be a formal meeting between the two officials, keeping with Beijing’s public position that no talks will be held without India withdrawing troops, they could hold discussions on the sidelines to end the deadlock.

The standoff between China and India in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction has dragged on for the past four weeks. It started after a Chinese Army’s construction party attempted to build a road.

Doka La is the Indian name for the region, which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.