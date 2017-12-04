Simon Cowell unable to kick the cigarette butt

Simon Cowell, who is best known as a Britain’s Got Talent judge and music producer, has recently revealed that after the scary incident at his London house, he is struggling to quit smoking and drinking.

The 58-year-old, who missed the first live shows of the current series after falling down the stairs, told the Sun that his efforts to quit the smoking and booze aren’t going according to plan.

In October, the ‘X Factor’ boss got a shock to the system when he was rushed to hospital after passing out and falling down the stairs at his home.

He said, “I knocked myself out, and when I woke up, I thought, ‘Is this heaven?’ and then after I realised it wasn’t, I thought I had broken my neck because the medics wouldn’t let me move.”

“I was thinking, ‘Christ almighty’. You don’t know what’s wrong, and neither do they, so it is scary,” the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge added.

Simon, previously revealed he wanted to change his ways of life in order to be a responsible father for his son Eric.