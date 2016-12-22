I am simple when it comes to my sense of style, says Vaani Kapoor

She may have featured in films backed by one of the biggest production houses known for glamorous stars, but actress Vaani Kapoor says in real life she is not that fashionable.

The actress, who made her debut with Yash Raj’s “Shuddh Desi Romance” in 2013, says her style statement is keeping it simple sans too much experimentation.

“You can be comfortable and be stylish at the same time. I am simple when it comes to my sense of style. I am not that experimental, into ‘fashion’ fashion. I am not scared of any fashion policing, yet.

“Unless they completely rubbish me… But so far I don’t think I’ve ever been questioned about that (fashion sense),” said Vaani.

The “Befikre” star says she has a “decent taste in clothing and styles” and feels she would any day choose clothes in which she feels “comfortable and confident.”

“I have not been that fashion conscious. I do believe in keeping it stylish but also keeping it effortless. I don’t want the garment to overshadow my personality. So something which I am comfortable and confident in, I’ll always go for that.”

The 28-year-old actress was speaking at The Woolmark Company’s ‘Wool Runway’- a design competition for tertiary students.